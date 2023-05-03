 Skip to main content
Suspect charged with theft, owner reunited with stolen dog in Owensboro

Dog and owner reunited in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a happy ending to a dog theft out of Owensboro.

As we reported, the Owensboro Police Department released security camera footage on Tuesday, searching for a bicyclist who rode off with a dog that wasn't theirs.

On Wednesday, OPD said that a suspect had been charged with theft in the case, and that Mollie the dog was reunited with her owner.

Police thanked everyone who shared the post and helped reunite the dog and her owner.

OPD said that while charges were filed in the case, no one was arrested.

