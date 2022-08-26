Suspect in Harbor House shooting booked in Henderson County Jail

The suspect in Thursday night's shooting at a men's shelter in Henderson has been booked in the Henderson County Jail.

37-year-old Kenneth Brandon Gibbs potentially faces two counts of Murder in relation to a shooting that happened at the Harbor House Christian Center.

Henderson Police responded after 8 p.m. for an active shooter at the men's shelter. Two people were killed and two were injured.

Gibbs was found and detained two hours later away from the scene.

He is being held on no bond. A court date has been set for August 30th in Henderson County. Names of the decease have not been released yet.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sent out a tweet this morning about the shooting:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you. ^AB"