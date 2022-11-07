Swearing-in ceremony held for three new officers in Madisonville

A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new officers in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday.
Officials with the city said that two new Madisonville Police Department officers and a School Resource Officer were sworn in during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers.
According to the city, the new School Resource Officer Percy Hunter has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, and takes on his new role after most recently serving with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
The other two new officers with the police department, Shaun Michael VanHook and Kaleb White, are both new hires.
The city says VanHook has served 10 years in the Army National Guard, having leadership experience and training as a weapons instructor.
White holds an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice, and also has three years of experience with MPD Dispatch.