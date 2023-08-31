 Skip to main content
Swonder Ice Arena completes cooling system renovations, sets opening date for ice rinks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville say they've completed some big renovations.

An announcement from Swonder Ice Arena on Thursday says that renovations to the facility's cooling system have been completed successfully, and that work is now underway to bring the ice rinks down to temperature.

Officials had announced the closure of the ice rinks back in May, after the facility's decades-old cooling system needed to be replaced.

Swonder is now set to resume ice events on Monday, Sept. 11. Beginning then, Swonder Ice Arena will also return to being open 7 days a week.

