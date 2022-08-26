 Skip to main content
'Take A Kid Outdoors Day' happening in Daviess County on Saturday

Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're hosting an outdoor day for kids and their families on Saturday.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court say the "Take A Kid Outdoors Day" is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo.

Registration at the event begins at 8 a.m., and lunch will be provided. Organizers say kids of all ages are welcome with a parent or guardian.

Multiple activity stations will be offered throughout the event, including intro to archery, intro to firearms, ATV safety, identifying animal tracks, and more.

The Daviess County Gun Club is located at 7740 KY-2830 in Maceo.

