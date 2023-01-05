Tamarack Road back open after business fire in Owensboro

Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at a strip of Owensboro, Kentucky businesses on Thursday.
The Owensboro Fire Department said that crews were at the scene of a fire at the business strip at 1007 Tamarack Rd. around 9:20 a.m.
The strip contains several businesses, and photos shared by the fire department appeared to show the majority of smoke coming from the east end of the building.
It's unclear what caused the fire the start at this time, but the fire department says that the fire has been extinguished and that no one was injured.
OFD said that Tamarack Road was blocked off while crews worked to get the scene under control, but the road has since reopened.