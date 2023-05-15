'Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party' coming to Owensboro in August

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Taylor Swift fans are invited to an upcoming event in Owensboro.
The RiverPark Center in Owensboro is planning to host a "Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party" on Aug. 11.
The party will kick off at 7 p.m., and will feature different hits from the pop star.
Organizers say you can have a shot at winning free tickets by registering for presale access online.
After registration closes, presale tickets will go on sale on May 19.
For more information on the event and tickets, click here.