Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro

A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation.
The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
Over the course of the investigation, OPD says 11 stolen vehicles were recovered, in addition to property that had been reported stolen from multiple vehicles.
The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
According to OPD, the teen is facing numerous charges including 11 counts of automobile theft and two counts of firearm theft.
Police say the same suspect has a criminal history with previous charges of auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, marijuana possession, theft, and more.