Teen cited with meth possession after home searched in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Webster County, Kentucky say a teen was cited on some serious drug charges after the search of a home.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office says the search happened on Monday afternoon at a home on SR 132 West in Clay.
When deputies and the sheriff went into the home to serve their warrant, they say a 16-year-old was found in a room with drug evidence that was being tampered with and destroyed.
As a result of the search, WCSO says the teen was cited on charges of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They say Stephen Ross Householder was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
After being cited, the sheriff's office says the teen was released to a guardian at the of the Court Designated Worker.