Teen crime rising in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Teen crime is on the rise in part of the tri-state. In the past week, two teens were killed and the suspects, just teens themselves. It's not just murders, it's other violent crimes including assault and robberies. Investigators tell 44news, most of those crimes are crimes of opportunity.
We took a look at the numbers and found just in the past two years, teens in Owensboro have accounted for over a thousand crimes ranging from vandalism to criminal homicide.
In 2021, 508 crimes were committed by teens. That number rose in 2022 to 559 crimes. Assault led the way with a combined 231 offenses, followed by theft at 196 offenses, then disorderly conduct at 103. Vandalism also had high amount of crimes with 85 crimes committed in two years.
Just this week, two 16-year-olds were shot and killed by juveniles. Community members say the current 1 a.m. curfew for teens needs to be changed to a earlier hour.
"You can see there are many things that can be done. I think what the missing piece is what can be done in regards to the teenagers," said Demarcus Curry, a community activist. "They have to be the ones who take advantage of it as well and not just let it go away."
44News spoke to people in the community and they believe action can and should be done. No one wants to see any more young lives taken or destroyed by crime.