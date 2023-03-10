Teen job fair happening in Owensboro

There's a job fair happening for teens ages 14 and up in Daviess County, Kentucky.
The Daviess County Public Library is hosting the teen job fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
“Many teens want to work, but if they’ve never held a job before, they may not know how to get started," librarian Sarah Jacobs says. "We hope this job fair will make the process less intimidating. Not only will we have multiple employers in one place, but we’ll also have business professionals in attendance who can serve as a resource for teens who have questions.”
Representatives from several businesses including Holiday World, Kroger, and Panda Express, will be at the library looking to hire workers. Karen Russell, a manager at EM Ford, and Dr. Nikie Walker, an Assistant Professor in the Business department at Brescia University, will also be available to conduct mock interviews and answer teens’ questions about résumés, interviews, and the job search process.
The job fair is the product of a partnership between the library and the Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit, or "OYES."
Local businesses that may be interested in participating in the job fair should contact Sarah Jacobs at sjacobs@dcplibrary.org or 270-684-0211, ext. 248.
The Daviess County Public Library is located at 2020 Frederica St. in Owensboro.