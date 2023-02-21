Teen shot in Henderson

A 16-year-old was taken to the emergency room after being shot in Henderson, Kentucky early Tuesday morning.
The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Letcher Street and Helm Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
When officers arrived, they say they were told that someone had shot into a home multiple times, and that a 16-year-old victim was hit by one of the bullets.
HPD says the teen was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries.
Police are still looking for information on the shooting. Anyone who may know something is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295.