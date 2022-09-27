Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, say that multiple tests have been conducted after citizens reported an unusual taste in their drinking water.
The city says it received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste.
After testing at various locations, the city says it determined that the water is safe to drink and that the taste, although unpleasant, is not harmful.
According to the city, rapidly-changing temperatures causing changes in Lake Pee Wee are to blame for the strange taste.
The city says it's working with the Water Filtration Department to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Anyone who experiences any issues besides the unusual taste is encouraged to call the City of Madisonville Water Distribution at 270-824-2140 or after hours 270-821-1720.