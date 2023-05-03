 Skip to main content
The death of several horses this week at Churchill Downs is raising questions before the Derby

Wild On Ice

Wild On Ice was one of three horses put down at Churchill Downs this week ahead of Saturday's 149th Kentucky Derby.

 Tommy Mason

Several horses had to be put down at Churchill Hill Downs in Louisville ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The excitement of Derby Week is being marred by a disturbing trend at Churchill Downs.

Two more horses died at the track Tuesday, just days away from the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Take Charge Briana was in a pack of horses, before breaking down in the stretch drive.

Later Chasing Artie was carted off after the conclusion of the 8th race on 502's Day.

These deaths come less than a week after Wild On Ice was euthanized after being hurt during a training session at the Louisville based track.

