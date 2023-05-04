The impact of construction along Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Portions of US 41 in Henderson have been under construction since 2022.
As of April, that construction ramped up along both the south and northbound lanes between 2nd St. and US 60 Interchanges and it's all due to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.
A joint project between Indiana and Kentucky, it's intended to expand the roads and increase travel. With the entire project expected to finish in 2026, construction will be the new norm for Tri-state drivers.
"It started a little while ago," said Henderson resident, David Alee. "It's not really affected the traffic. I work right here a Roysters and it hasn't affected a whole lot the traffic."
What's also a new norm, the decrease in the speed limit. What was once frequently traveled up to 70 mph, has dropped to 45 mph.
According to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing website, officials encourage drivers to slow down and pay attention to the signage as crews work.
Fellow drivers like David, agree with this request.
"Slow down, pay attention to the men working out there," said Alee. "I try to pay attention to what they're doing for the people on the side of the road. Those guys are out there risking their life."
Throughout this month lane closures and shifts are expected along the section between 2nd St. and US 60 Interchanges. This portion of the construction is expected to be complete in 2024.
In the meantime, officials with the project want to remind drivers to pay attention, not only to other drivers but also the construction workers.