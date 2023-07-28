The officer shot in the head during a Louisville bank shooting is going home after 109 days in the hospital

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, northeastern
Edwards, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Pike, southwestern Spencer, Gibson,
northeastern Posey, Henderson, northeastern Hopkins, western Daviess,
northwestern Muhlenberg, McLean, eastern Union and Webster Counties
through 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/...

At 715 PM CDT/815 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lancaster to near
Blairsville to near Breckinridge Center. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Blairsville around 720 PM CDT.
Kasson around 730 PM CDT.
Darmstadt and Dixon around 735 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Princeton, Melody
Hill, Patoka, Robards, Evansville, Sebree, Chandler, Boonville,
Newburgh and Beech Grove.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 49.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 48.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 56.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and
western, south central and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             GALLATIN              HARDIN
MASSAC                POPE                  PULASKI
WABASH                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI           SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

The officer shot in the head during a Louisville bank shooting is going home after 109 days in the hospital

Louisville police Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head in an April 10 attack that left five people dead and others injured, police said.

 LMPD

(CNN) — Nickolas Wilt is finally going home after spending over 100 days in the hospital recovering from being shot in the head while responding to a fatal bank shooting in April.

The 26-year-old underwent brain surgery after the shooting and spent roughly a month on a ventilator, police said. By May, Wilt was off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment, while still dealing with pneumonia and “other lung complications,” Louisville police at the time.

After spending most of the spring and summer months in rehab recovering from his injuries at The Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, he was discharged Friday.

Doctors commended Wilt’s tenacity and strength along with the supportive nature of his family, in a news conference Friday ahead of his discharge, CNN affiliate WLKY reported.

His twin brother, Zack Wilt, spoke on his behalf, thanked those who helped along the way and said his brother is looking forward to enjoying a good meal.

“He’s been asking for a steak dinner for a couple of weeks now, and you bet we’re going to get him a steak dinner tonight,” Zack Wilt said during Friday’s news conference.

“Kentucky, our prayers were heard,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post Friday. “Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let’s keep praying for him.”

Wilt, a rookie Louisville police officer, had just graduated from police academy 11 days before the shooting at Old National Bank that left five people dead and others injured.

He was one of the first officers on scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitating, authorities previously said. Police later shot and killed the gunman.

Over the last few weeks, Wilt worked on regaining his consciousness, his ability to speak, swallow, take care of himself, stand and even start walking again, Dr. Darryl Kaelin, medical director at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute said Friday during a news conference.

Kaelin said Wilt was “making a remarkable recovery.”

“Resilience, strength, courage, service. Those are just a few of the words to describe Officer Nickolas Wilt,” Louisville Metro Police Department wrote about the homecoming on its Facebook page Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel visited Wilt Thursday, ahead of his discharge and said during Friday’s news conference the highlight of her day was when she was getting ready to leave and Wilt shook her hand and said “Thanks, Chief.”

“I never thought that I will be able to hear those words, and so that’s my focus,” she said. “That he’ll continue to make great strides and whatever his future holds. LMPD is going to be right here to navigate that with him,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Next week, Wilt will begin outpatient rehabilitation therapy five days a week and have physical therapy for leg strengthening, standing and walking, Kaelin said.

Wilt will also receive occupational therapy to focus on self-care skills and strengthening his arms and speech and cognitive therapy to improve his talking, his problem-solving, thinking and memory, he added.

