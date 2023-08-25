The River Valley Cluster Dog Show is underway with 152 different breeds

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — From the tiniest of dogs like Chihuahuas to massive dogs like Great Danes, all breeds have come together for a showcase of beauty, talent, and just absolute doggy charisma.
The River Valley Cluster Dog Show kicked off Thursday with canines from two Tri-State clubs, sponsored by Owensboro River City Kennel Club and the Southern Indiana Club.
Over 3,600 competition entries have been confirmed for the four day event. Spectators are even able to view the grooming, conditioning, and judging of the canines.
In a display of talent and dedication, dog owners and handlers from all over have come together to show off their beloved companions.
44News spoke with Handler, Debra Mattingly, on showing dogs as a sport.
“Dog shows are like any other sport. You have your first level which is the breeds then you have the groups, where they group them all together. So it’s kind of like basketball, the next level. Then the next level after that is best in show," Mattingly says.
Judges with years of experience are on hand, carefully judging each dog's appearance and behavior.
44News Southern Indiana Kennel Club Show Chair, Charles Edwards, on all the places dogs have traveled from.
“We have dogs from all over the country, as far away as California and Florida, and I know on the east coast," Edwards explains. "And of the 203 registered AKC breeds, there’s 152 representatives in this show.”
Show hours will run from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. through Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center. General admission is $5.00 while seniors 60 and older and children 12 and under is $3.00.
It's not just about winning. It's about the journey the owners take with their dogs, the hours of training, and the unbreakable bond they forge.