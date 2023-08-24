The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is open with many resources for seniors dealing with the heat

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — With such extreme conditions, vulnerable populations, especially the older generation, can be at a high risk for heat-related illnesses.
Community centers, senior living facilities, and local organizations are conducting outreach efforts to check on the well-being of senior citizens.
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County urges everyone to take preventive measures and are watching out for those who might be more susceptible to heat-related incidents.
44News spoke with Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Executive Director, Becky Barnhart, on the resources they offer.
“We’re grateful that we have AC, and that it’s working hard. But we are just offering our normal programs. We do obviously have water, in case anybody overheats. But so far we’ve been fortunate that no one’s gotten a heat stroke or any problems here," says Barnhart.
Many communities have established cooling centers to offer a cool place from the heat. Senior community centers are being transformed into safe spaces where the older generation can stay cool, hydrate, and socialize.
Their Meals on Wheels operation is still in full effect with this heat, which also acts as a wellness check for recipients.
44News spoke with Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Volunteer, Nancy Evans, on the importance of the Meals on Wheels program.
“It’s a blessing to have meals taken to them," Evans tells 44News. "Most of the people I’ve seen can’t afford it, and it could be their only meal. But in this dire heat, it’s devastating and they do not need to be out.”
Older citizens can be prone to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can cause serious threats to their health.
In the midst of this summer heat, let's remember the importance of looking out for one another, especially our older community members.