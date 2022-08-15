 Skip to main content
Three arrested after suspected fentanyl pills found in search of Owensboro apartment, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyrus Acton, Camryn Lacy, and Brooklyn Kluck (Daviess County Jail photos)

L to R: Tyrus Acton, Camryn Lacy, and Brooklyn Kluck (Daviess County Jail photos)

Three people are behind bars in Daviess County, Kentucky, after authorities say the search of an apartment resulted in the discovery of suspected fentanyl pills.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives with the Kentucky State Police conducted a search of an apartment on Richbrooke Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

During the search of the apartment, authorities say they found suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Two people, 24-year-old Tyrus Acton and 22-year-old Camryn Lacy, were arrested on drug trafficking and paraphernalia charges.

DCSO says 19-year-old Brooklyn Kluck was also served with a bench warrant out of Henderson County.

All three were booked into the Daviess County Jail.

