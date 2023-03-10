Three charged in Daviess County meth bust

Three people are facing drug charges after a bust in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to authorities.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives worked to charge 71-year-old Irvin Clark, Jr. and 67-year-old Michael Acton with meth-related offenses.
DCSO says investigators conducted controlled buys of meth from Acton and Clark, leading to their arrests.
While detectives were at a home on Crittenden Street in Owensboro to take the two into custody, they say 45-year-old Kelley Lopez was also found at the home with meth on her.
Clark and Acton face charges of trafficking meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia, and Lopez is being charged with possession of meth.