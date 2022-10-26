 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Hopkins County Schools choirs to present 'Stronger Together' concert

  • 0
Tree Hopkins County Schools choirs presenting performance of 'Stronger Together'

Choirs from three schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky will be presenting a joint convert in November.

Three Hopkins County Schools choirs will be presenting the joint performance of "Stronger Together" on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Kelly Oliver and Liam Coursey.

The performance is free to attend, and it's happening at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.

Participating choirs include those from Hopkins County Central High School, Madisonville North Hopkins High School, and James Madison Middle School.

Organizers say that the evening's program, "Stronger Together," is compromised of songs that focus on inner strength and unity among people.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you