Three Hopkins County Schools choirs to present 'Stronger Together' concert

Choirs from three schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky will be presenting a joint convert in November.
Three Hopkins County Schools choirs will be presenting the joint performance of "Stronger Together" on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Kelly Oliver and Liam Coursey.
The performance is free to attend, and it's happening at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
Participating choirs include those from Hopkins County Central High School, Madisonville North Hopkins High School, and James Madison Middle School.
Organizers say that the evening's program, "Stronger Together," is compromised of songs that focus on inner strength and unity among people.