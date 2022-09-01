Three Muhlenberg County residents sentenced for child exploitation crimes

Three Muhlenberg County, Kentucky residents were sentenced to prison for child exploitation crimes, Kentucky's attorney general announced on Thursday.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron says that prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Muhlenberg County residents: Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
The attorney general's office says that Sparks pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, a Class D felony, and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bledsoe and Gibson each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
The statement from AG Cameron says that Sparks induced and assisted minors in the collection of sexually graphic images, which he then distributed online, and that Bledsoe and Gibson assisted Sparks by facilitating the distribution of the images.
Sparks was sentenced to five years, with Bledsoe and Gibson sentenced to one year each.