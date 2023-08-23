 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thursday's Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market canceled over excessive heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Hot weather is causing more cancellations in the Tri-State.

Officials with the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market say the Thursday night market for Aug. 24 has been canceled.

Thursday's market was cancelled because of the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The market is scheduled to be back open on Saturday, Aug. 26 at noon.

Officials with the market apologized for the inconvenience, but said that the decision was made for the safety of customers and vendors.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you