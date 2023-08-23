Thursday's Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market canceled over excessive heat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Hot weather is causing more cancellations in the Tri-State.
Officials with the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market say the Thursday night market for Aug. 24 has been canceled.
Thursday's market was cancelled because of the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The market is scheduled to be back open on Saturday, Aug. 26 at noon.
Officials with the market apologized for the inconvenience, but said that the decision was made for the safety of customers and vendors.