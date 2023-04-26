Tickets on sale now for Evansville Hoses fundraiser game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Tickets are on sale now for the Evansville Hoses next benefit hockey game.
Recently, doctors diagnosed Georgia McCrady with a brain tumor.
Georgia's family comes from a long line of firefighters. Her father served as the Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief before passing away from cancer in 2017. Georgia's brother currently serves with the Daviess County Fire Department.
The benefit game for Georgia will be hosted Saturday, May 20 inside the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Evansville Hoses hockey team says only 300 tickets are available, and that they're being sold on a first-come first-served basis.
You can get tickets at:
- Owensboro Fire Department
- Station #1
- 512 W 9th St
- Daviess County Fire Department
- East Daviess County Fire Station
- 5005 Highway 54 East
- Daviess County Airport Fire Station
- 2145 Airport Road