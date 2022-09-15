Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs

Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go.
The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed last December after a tornado with 180 mile per hour winds swept through western Kentucky. Some houses have began to be restored but others are still on an empty lot.
"About 25 houses being rebuilt or repaired, Habitat is putting in 12 houses," says Janet Dunbar, City Clerk of Dawson Springs. "We have a lot of properties that's grown up but there's still a lot of things in there that you can't get equipment to get in there to take care of."
While the town has been rebuilding, supply chain and inflation issues have made it harder to get the necessary pieces to build back hundreds of homes.
"The cost of everything. Inflation is so high, you once looked at a 2-by-4 and it was 5 or 6 bucks but now its 20 dollars," says Jon Blalock, local resident of Dawson Springs. "It's just crazy what you got to pay for stuff."
Many have left but few have decided to stay and rebuild their home. While the town remains hopeful it can return to it's former self, it'll take a lot of time, patience and help to get there.