Traffic backed up after crash on Highway 41 in Henderson

Traffic is backed up on Highway 41 in Henderson, Kentucky after a Friday afternoon crash.
The Henderson Fire Department said its crews were responding to the scene of the crash around 3 p.m.
It happened on Highway 41 near the Metro PCS store, near Barrett Boulevard.
HFD said that the driver struck a pole, and that they may have to be extricated from their vehicle. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Our news crew at the scene said traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes to exit 15.
Drivers in the area should use caution.