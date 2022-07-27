Traffic backed up in Henderson near Twin Bridges, inspections continuing through Aug. 5

Drivers headed north over the Twin Bridges from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana, were backed up for miles on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say that the northbound span of Highway 41 at the bridges will be undergoing inspections through at least Friday, Aug. 5.
According to KYTC, the inspections will require lane closure twice per day through the duration of the work.
KYTC says lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, then again from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, there will be no lane closures on Saturday after 3 p.m., KYTC says.
Transportation officials say weather could affect the completion schedule.
Drivers should slow down in the area and exercise caution around the work zone.