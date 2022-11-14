Traffic backed up on southbound Twin Bridge due to large fire at True Vine Inn

Traffic on the southbound Twin Bridge heading into Henderson, Kentucky, is currently heavily backed up due to a large fire.
The Henderson Fire Department said Monday morning that the second floor of the True Vine Inn was fully engulfed in flames.
As of around 10 a.m., our tower cam showed traffic on the southbound Twin Bridge at a standstill.
Video of the fire shared by the Henderson Police Department showed the inn emitting heavy black smoke and flames.
HPD says it is believed that no one was injured in the fire, and that everyone has evacuated the building.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the fire department works to douse the flames.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.