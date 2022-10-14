Traffic impacted by large field fire in Daviess County

Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday afternoon.
Fire officials said they are working to extinguish a very large field fire in the area of Keller Road and Todd Bridge Road. We first received reports of the fire just before 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say both Owensboro city fire units and other county units are on the scene.
Todd Bridge Road has been shut down due to the fires, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Our news crews are currently at the scene, and we are working to gather more information.
