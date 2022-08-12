'Trail of Treats' returning to downtown Owensboro in October

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the return of a popular Halloween event.
An announcement made by the city on Friday says that the "Trail of Treats" event will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city says the family-friendly Trail of Treats event will consist of over 60 booths sponsored by local businesses and organizations.
Children and families will also be able to trick-or-treat downtown while enjoying music and meet-and-greets from some of their favorite characters.
In 2021, the city called the event off due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are looking forward to the return of the annual Trail of Treats event downtown this fall,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events. “It was frustrating for us to have to cancel it the last couple of years during the pandemic, but we are looking forward to everyone coming together for a massive trick-or-treat event that the whole community can enjoy downtown to kick-off the Halloween weekend.”
Businesses and organizations who are interested in sponsoring a booth at the event can go to owensboro.org/page/trail-of-treats.