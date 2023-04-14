Tri-Fest underway in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — An annual street festival is underway in Henderson.
The Henderson Breakfast Lions annual Tri-Fest kicked off at 11 a.m. Friday.
The three-day event serves as a fundraiser for many local nonprofits, and a chance for Tri-State community members to participate in fun events and get a bite to eat.
Food booth and carnival rides opened for the event on Friday morning, and several events are planned heading into the evening hours with a riverfront fireworks show to end the night at 9 p.m.
You can see a full schedule of events and Tri-Fest Munchie Map in the documents below.