Tri-State Cultural Society of India hosting festival and cricket tournament in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A cultural sports event and festival is coming to Owensboro this weekend.
The Tri-State Cultural Society of India is bringing the India Fest and Cricket Tournament to Panther Creek Park on Saturday.
While cricket is similar to baseball, there are also some differences in the equipment and the way it's played. Organizers of Saturday's event say the sport is an integral part of Indian culture, and that they're hoping to give it more exposure here in the Tri-State.
In addition to the sports tournament, the India Festival will offer other attractions like Indian food, dancing, games, music, along with other activities.
The cricket tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. After the final match and the festival itself begins at 3:30 p.m., the event will continue until 7:30 p.m.
You can RSVP to the free event by clicking this link. You can also learn more about Tri-State CSI on Facebook, or on their website.