Tri-state roadways mostly clear; expected to freeze over again

Many roads across Indiana and Kentucky started to unthaw on Wednesday, after ice from freezing precipitation on Monday and Tuesday made many streets unsafe for travel.
The sun came out and melted a large portion of the accumulated ice, although re-freezing is expected to occur Wednesday evening and into Thursday Morning.
Side roads and rural roads are not fully clear from ice. Many Kentucky counties canceled school, along with multiple local businesses remaining closed for the day, as many roads are just too slick.
44News spoke to the Director of Ohio County Emergency Management, Charlie Shields, who says they "have had nine different slide-offs in Ohio County, no serious injuries, but two of them were 18 wheelers."
Crews with both the Kentucky and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out on the roadways treating conditions throughout the day. They are expected to stay on the roadways throughout the evening and overnight hours.