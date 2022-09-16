Trial date set for Henderson man arrested in child porn investigation

A Henderson, Kentucky man who was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation is set to go to trial.
In May, the Kentucky State Police said that 22-year-old Tyler Dyer had been arrested on 119 different felony charges for the possession and distribution of matter portraying minors in sex acts as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Court officials told 44News on Friday that Dyer had been indicted on Sept. 6 and arraigned on Sept. 13.
We're told that unless a plea agreement is reached during a pre-trial conference on Jan. 9, Dyer will go to trial on Feb. 10, 2023.
For now, Dyer remains held in the Henderson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
