...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING..

As skies clear this morning, areas of locally dense fog will
develop. The visibility may drop to a half to a quarter of a mile
with little warning. Drivers should be alert for rapidly changing
conditions and use extra caution.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Now until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Trick-or-treaters scattered around Henderson

Thousands of pieces of candy were given out as hundreds of children attended

The Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Henderson Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted the Downtown Trick or Trick event Monday night at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Almost every business located downtown participated by handing out candy to the kids who stopped by with their trick or treat bags.

Thousands of pieces of candy were given out as hundreds of children attended the event. The event offered those in attendance the chance to showcase their Halloween costumes.

"I'm a cowboy," said Charles Jowner. "I love the country feeling."

"We're dressed up as Minecraft Steve and Cooper," said Frederick and Jacob. "We just love the game, we play it a lot."

Henderson General Baptist Church also hosted a trunk or treat event. That event took place at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Several cars were lined up throughout the churches parking lot to hand out candy to trick or treaters.

