 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck hits train bridge in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Train bridge hit by boom-style truck in Henderson (Henderson Fire Department photo)

Train bridge hit by boom-style truck in Henderson (Henderson Fire Department photo)

Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck.

The fire department said it appeared as if the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge.

Officials say damage to the bridge is minimal, and that the roadway is being left open.

The fire department says CSX will remain at the scene for some time as the look into the incident. 

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you