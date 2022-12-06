Truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck.
The fire department said it appeared as if the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge.
Officials say damage to the bridge is minimal, and that the roadway is being left open.
The fire department says CSX will remain at the scene for some time as the look into the incident.