Trunk or Treat event at Owensboro's Dugan Best coming up

There's a Halloween event happening on Saturday for families in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The second-annual "Halloween Trunk or Treat and Carnival in the Park" will happen at Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Organizers are encouraging people to get dressed up and enjoy a parking lot filled with trunks full of candy, plus food, games, a costume contest, and more.
Some of the guests include the Owensboro Police Department D.A.R.E vehicle, the Owensboro Fire Department truck, and more.
The event is being put on in partnership with New Hope United Church of Christ, Good Shepherd Church, and Breaking the Cycle.
The Dugan Best Recreation Center is located at 1003 Omega St. in Owensboro.