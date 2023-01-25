Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky.
The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive.
According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash.
MPD says the driver of one car, a 38-year-old woman, was injured.
Two other people in the other vehicle - a 9-year-old child and a 34-year-old man - had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.
No other information was immediately released.