Two arrested after meth and scale found in Henderson traffic stop, police say

Two people are behind bars after police say they found methamphetamine and a digital scale during a traffic stop in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department says it happened on Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. when officers stopped a car at the Shell gas station on at the corner of Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
Police say a K9 was used and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. When police searched the vehicle, they said they found a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
HPD says two Morgantown residents, 43-year-old Candace Meredith and 44-year-old Jared Jones, were the ones in the car.
According to HPD, Meredith had two bags of methamphetamine on her that she and Jones had brought to Henderson from Butler County, Kentucky.
Jones was arrested on a parole violation warrant out of Kentucky. They say he has previously been convicted of manufacturing meth, among other drug-related charges.
Meredith was also arrested on a felony charge of methamphetamine trafficking.
Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.