Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro

Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
According to DCSO, the caller said that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several kids, but that one particular child hadn't been with them for some time.
The sheriff's office says the reporter said that Porter and Gomez-Alvarez had different excuses as to why the child was never with them, and that they believed something might have happened.
On Monday, the sheriff's office says information led to a storage facility on New Hartford Road in Owensboro. They say a storage unit was found that was rented by Porter.
The sheriff's office says that a search of the storage unit was conducted, and that a tote with suspected human remains inside was found.
DCSO says that the coroner's office took the remains for an autopsy and future positive identification.
The sheriff's office says that warrants were obtained for Gomez-Alvarez and Porter, and that both were found and arrested in the city of Berea.
Both Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were arrested on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse, according to DCSO. They were booked into the Madison County Detention Center, but are being transported back to Daviess County.
The sheriff's office says that the death investigation is ongoing at this time, with assistance from multiple agencies.
