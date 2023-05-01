Two arrested in Madisonville after Facebook post leads to fight involving knife, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Two people were arrested in Madisonville after an argument over a Facebook post led to violent altercation where a knife was pulled, according to police.
Madisonville Police Department officers were called to an incident involving someone with a knife Sunday evening at a home on West Broadway Street.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to Kevin Rhye and Jessica Cunningham, who told them that an argument had taken place about a post she made on Facebook.
According to the police report, Cunningham said the argument turned physical, with Rhye pushing her head into the wall and choking her.
Rhye told officers that Cunningham grabbed a steak knife and swung it at him.
Police said that others at the scene were able to confirm what happened.
Cunningham and Rhye were both arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on assault charges.