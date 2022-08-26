Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say

Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home.
The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was received about marijuana being used with and around juveniles at a home in Central City.
Police say they gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant for another residence in the city.
During a search of that home, police say they seized 11.1 ounces of marijuana, 11.95 ounces of marijuana wax, 4.95 ounces of synthetic drugs, various items of drug paraphernalia, two scales, and $3,561 in cash.
Both Lucas Tyler and Michael Hendrix were arrested on synthetic drug trafficking and marijuana trafficking charges, according to police.