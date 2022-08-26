 Skip to main content
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say

Central City Police Department photos 8 26 2022

Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home.

The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was received about marijuana being used with and around juveniles at a home in Central City.

Police say they gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant for another residence in the city.

During a search of that home, police say they seized 11.1 ounces of marijuana, 11.95 ounces of marijuana wax, 4.95 ounces of synthetic drugs, various items of drug paraphernalia, two scales, and $3,561 in cash.

Both Lucas Tyler and Michael Hendrix were arrested on synthetic drug trafficking and marijuana trafficking charges, according to police.

