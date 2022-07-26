Two buildings destroyed after large fire breaks out at Muhlenberg County home

Two buildings were destroyed by a large fire in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Monday.
The Greenville Fire Department says it went to help the Central City Fire Department with a house fire on N. Second Street, just south of Central City Elementary School..
When crews arrived, they found two garage-style buildings behind the home engulfed in flames.
Multiple crews worked to douse the flames, while another team worked to keep the fire off of the house.
Crews were battling the blaze for almost three hours, with nearly 50 firefighters at the scene, according to the fire department.
The fire department says that both garages were destroyed in the fire, but that there was minimal damage to the home.
GFD says everyone was able to get out of the house safely, and that none of the residents were injured.
Two GFD firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and CO levels, but were released to return to duty a short time later.