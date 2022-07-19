Two-day career fair happening in Hancock County

 Skip to main content
There's a two-day job fair scheduled to happen in Hancock County, Kentucky.

The Hancock County Career Fair is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29.

It's happening at the Hancock County Career Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The career fair will include job opportunities from multiple employers, plus food trucks will be on-site both days.

Organizers of the career fair say they hope to former Century Aluminum employees will take advantage of the event after the company announced more than 600 layoffs at its Hawesville smelter back in June.

For more information on the two-day career fair, check out the event flyer below.

