Two dead in Henderson murder/suicide, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Police were called to the scene of a deadly double shooting in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to the area of Letcher Street and Oak Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police tell us that one person was found dead in front of a home, and that another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to Henderson Police, the second victim was also pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police say that the incident is being considered a murder/suicide, and that there's no danger to the public.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office will release the names of both individuals at a later time.
