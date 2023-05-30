 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Two earthquakes detected in McLean County Monday night

Earthquake
Tommy Mason

Two earthquakes were detected Monday night in McLean County, Kentucky, minutes apart from each other.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two earthquakes have been detected Monday night in McLean County, Kentucky, minutes apart from each other.

According to the United States Geological Survey website, the first one was detected around 9:45 p.m. three miles west of Calhoun, between Vaught Lane and Shutt Lane. The earthquake was measured at 3.0 magnitude. No reports of damage.

Four minutes after the first one, a second, lesser one was detected less than a mile west of the first location, between KY 138 and Eagle Creek. The second one measured as a 2.5 magnitude. No reports of damage with the second earthquake.

