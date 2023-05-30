Two earthquakes detected in McLean County Monday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two earthquakes have been detected Monday night in McLean County, Kentucky, minutes apart from each other.
According to the United States Geological Survey website, the first one was detected around 9:45 p.m. three miles west of Calhoun, between Vaught Lane and Shutt Lane. The earthquake was measured at 3.0 magnitude. No reports of damage.
Four minutes after the first one, a second, lesser one was detected less than a mile west of the first location, between KY 138 and Eagle Creek. The second one measured as a 2.5 magnitude. No reports of damage with the second earthquake.