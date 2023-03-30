Two hospitalized after crash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a serious crash in Owensboro on Thursday afternoon.
The Owensboro Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Thursday that the crash happened on JR Miller Boulevard.
Authorities at the scene told us that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
OPD said JR Miller Boulevard would be shut down from Salem Drive to Southtown Boulevard while an accident reconstruction was completed. By about 3:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and the normal flow of traffic had resumed.
