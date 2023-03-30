 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&

Two hospitalized after crash in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a serious crash in Owensboro on Thursday afternoon.

The Owensboro Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Thursday that the crash happened on JR Miller Boulevard.

Authorities at the scene told us that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

OPD said JR Miller Boulevard would be shut down from Salem Drive to Southtown Boulevard while an accident reconstruction was completed. By about 3:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and the normal flow of traffic had resumed.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

