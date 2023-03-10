Two men charged after police pursuit in Madisonville

Two men are being charged after a police chase that happened in Madisonville on Thursday, according to police.
An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says it started on Thursday around 4:20 p.m. when they say a driver at the intersection of Main Street and Island Ford Road who had three warrants and a suspended driver status. They say the driver was Joshua Scott, and that Damien Golike was in the passenger seat.
When the officer tried to pull Scott over, he kept going and tried to elude the officer, according to the police report.
MPD says Scott finally stopped, but wouldn't immediately get out of the car. They say he eventually got out, but became agitated when told he was being arrested.
Police say they brought a K9 to the scene, which alerted to drugs in Scott's vehicle. During a search of the car, they say they found drugs and other paraphernalia.
MPD says both Scott and Golike are suspected of tampering with evidence when their attempt to get away failed.
Both Golike and Scott were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.