Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

breaking

Nine fatalities reported after two military helicopters crash in western Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0

The 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky confirmed late Wednesday night that two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a 'routine training mission'

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEVV) — U.S. Army and law enforcement continue to investigate the crash of two military helicopters in western Kentucky.

The crash took place southwest of Cadiz, Kentucky in Trigg County.

The 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky confirmed late Wednesday night that two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a "routine training mission."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement that "fatalities are expected" in the accident.

CBS affiliate WTVF later reported that nine deaths were confirmed in the crash.

We have a crew at Fort Campbell and will have more information as it develops.

