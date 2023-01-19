Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say

Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs.
The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
Witnesses at the apartments told police that 44-year-old Heather Cullens-Kirkland and 35-year-old Nickalous Ladd fled the scene after learning that officers were on their way.
Officers arrived at the apartment and said the door was left wide open, with a strong marijuana smell was coming from inside.
Police say they could see drugs inside the apartment from outside the door. After getting a search warrant, officers went in and seized drugs from the residence.
Authorities are now looking for Cullens-Kirkland and Ladd. They say Ladd is also wanted out of Tennessee.
Anyone with information on either individual's whereabouts should contact police immediately.